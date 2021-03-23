Teen Monologue Workshop Returns To Bucks County Playhouse

Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff on the national tour of Disney's "Frozen," will return to Bucks County Playhouse to teach his popular virtual workshop for teenagers. The Playhouse announced Reeve's popular class, "Acting Foundations and Monologue Preparation for Teens" will be added to the slate of acting and writing classes already announced for Spring 2021.

It will start Wednesday, April 7 and run through Wednesday, May 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. EST. Students can enroll at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling Michaela Murphy, Director of Education at 215-862-2121.

Returning students can receive a 20% discount for referrals and there is also a sibling discount of 20% if two or more household members want to take the same class. To receive the discount, students must inquire prior to registration at info@bcptheater.org

"We are so excited to have Mason return to teach this class," says Murphy. "The teens that took his winter workshop loved it, and we look forward to those students, as well as new students, join in this spring session."

In this 6-week class for teenage actors of all levels, "Frozen" National tour performer and teacher, Mason Reeves, will work on the foundations of acting technique to develop the tools needed for young actors to approach any material that is put in front of them. End goals of the class are to have two or three performance ready monologues; a clear preparation framework for new monologues; an understanding of the vocabulary used in professional rooms and practiced application of those terms; basic historical awareness of the different styles of acting and an understanding of the fundamentals from which you can continue to grow your artistry as an actor.

Mason Reeves is a Cave Creek, Arizona native and proud graduate of the University of Michigan's BFA program. National Tour: "Frozen" (Kristoff) Regional: "Footloose" (Ren, MUNY); "Mamma Mia!" (Sky, Connecticut Repertory Theatre); "Guys and Dolls" (Bucks County Playhouse). University: "We Are Proud to Present..." (Actor 2), "Passing Strange" (Terry), "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" (Jesus of Nazareth). Film: Inhuman (Elliot). In addition to performing, Mason teaches acting, writes, and directs. Masondreeves.com. Instagram: @rasonmeeves