Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton for a limited one-night engagement on November 3rd!

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productionsand starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

For this performance, showtime is 7:00PM. Tickets start at only $57 and can be purchased 24/7 at statetheatre.org or call the box office Monday thru Friday 10AM - 4PM at 610-252-3132. Special thanks to this show's sponsor lehighvalleylive.com+The Express-Time

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3TOOTSIE Makes Its State Theatre Debut November 3
October 12, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton for a limited one-night engagement on November 3rd! 
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next WeekendMISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend
October 12, 2022

Get your ticket to Halloween entertainment with The Belmont Theatre's MISERY, a terrifying thriller, based on Stephen King's Classic novel of the same name. This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022.  Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This WeekTHE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This Week
October 11, 2022

The Millbrook Playhouse production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, music and lyrics by David Nehls with a book by Betsy Kelso, will run on the Ryan Main Stage from October 14 through the 22, 2022. 
Hershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This MonthHershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This Month
October 9, 2022

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will welcome home Hershey native and Metropolitan Opera singer Brandon Cedel with a performance at Fall Classics, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.