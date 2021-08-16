Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PROM is Coming to Hershey Theatre This December

 “The Prom” is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. 

Aug. 16, 2021  
Musical comedy "The Prom" is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, through Sunday, January 2, 2022, for eight performances. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ThePromMusical.com.


