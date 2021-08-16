THE PROM is Coming to Hershey Theatre This December

Musical comedy "The Prom" is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, through Sunday, January 2, 2022, for eight performances. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"The Prom" is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ThePromMusical.com.