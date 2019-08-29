THE BEST OF THE SECOND CITY Comes to The Majestic Theater

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy troupe The Second City makes its Majestic Theater debut on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8:00 p.m. with "The Best of The Second City."

"The Second City is the premiere improv troupe in the world because its performers are fearless because they make it up on the spot from suggestions by the audience. That would scare me scriptless," said Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director.

Since making its dynamic debut in 1959, The Second City has proven to be the premiere launchpad for comedy legends from John Belushi, Bill Murray, Martin Short and Gilda Radner to Tina Fey, Steve Carrell, Keegan-Michael Key, and Steven Colbert. This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City's history of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest stars. Don't miss your chance to see the world's most talented up and coming comedians on the Majestic Theater stage!

Tickets for "The Best of The Second City" start at $27 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You