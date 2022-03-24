Storyteller And Humorist Kim Weitkamp Makes Majestic Debut, April 30

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater celebrates everyday adventure, comedy, and storytelling with the Majestic debut of humorist, storyteller and songwriter Kim Weitkamp on Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

The show is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Sites Family Endowed Fund for Children's Programming.

During her childhood in Amish country, Kim and her imagination roamed free on countless adventures, shaping her later work as a humorist, storyteller, and singer-songwriter.

She was the red headed middle child of exhausted parents, shaped by television of the 1970s combined with a worn out fairy tale collection she read again and again, and her father's love of Johnny Cash and old time radio shows being played throughout the house. She became the class comedian at a young age, writing skits and songs and sharing stories that exasperated her parents and thrilled her high school theater teacher. These influences show up in her work on stage again and again.

"Kim Weitkamp is a magical performer who has captivated family audiences at storytelling festivals across America," explained Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "We're particularly proud to welcome her back to Adams County because she grew up in Bonneauville, and still has friends and relatives throughout South Central Pennsylvania."

Tickets to see Kim Weitkamp are $15 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot.

Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.