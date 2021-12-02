Servant Stage Company Announces 2022 Season

Servant Stage Company will celebrate their 10th anniversary season of shows in 2022 with their biggest and most thrilling season ever, featuring hit Broadway musicals, an expanded youth theatre program, original productions, and more! In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone, all performances will be offered as Pay-What-You-Will at a variety of venues across Lancaster County.

Highlights from Servant Stage's 2022 season include:



Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's first musical Songs For A New World, features a small powerhouse cast of dynamic performers and musicians with a masterful score that runs the gamut of today's popular music. This song cycle musical is a moving collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices that we make. Running from March 11-27 at The Junction Center.



The hit Broadway musical Newsies, an inspirational story based on the real-life Newsboys strike of 1899, with a rousing score, high-energy dance numbers, and timeless message to fight for what's right and seize the day! Playing June 3-19 in the auditorium at Lancaster Bible College.



An original musical revue Rock Around The Clock pays tribute to the greatest hits of 50s and 60s Rock 'n' Roll. Featuring a live rock band, wailing vocals, and the iconic dances of days gone by, it's the ultimate in feel-good summer fun! Touring to parks and other venues across Lancaster County from July 8 - August 14.



The epic Broadway musical Ragtime captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century in New York City. Weaving together the stories of three diverse communities in pursuit of the American dream, it will be Servant Stage's largest production ever. Running September 16 - October 2 in the Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School.



The return of the holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol. Servant Stage's original adaptation of Dickens' timeless holiday tale of redemption, charity, and the spirit of Christmas, it's a fantastical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future! Running November 11 - December 18 at dozens of venues across Lancaster County, including The Ware Center (December 15-18).

2022 will also see a large expansion of Servant Stage's growing youth theatre program for students ages 10-18. Servant Stage will offer youth productions of Matilda Jr and Our Town in January and February at the Magic & Wonder Theater in Paradise as well as three summer theatre camps in July, with youth productions of Frozen Jr, Annie Jr, and Lion King Jr. Registration for all of these camps is currently available at ServantStage.org/camps

Servant Stage's Monday night classes will also continue in 2022, providing a wide variety of theatre classes. These classes are pay-what-you-will, for all ages and levels, with something new every Monday night. Classes will resume in February.

Servant Stage will also be offering a new semester of Teen Company and Apprentice Company in 2022, providing a 13-week program from May to August for experienced youth performers ages 12-19 looking to grow as singers, actors, and dancers. Students interested in auditioning can sign up at ServantStage.org/teenco