Sayre Theatre Will Reopen Thursday With TENET

The theatre has been closed for five months.

Sep. 2, 2020  
The Sayre Theatre will reopen Thursday after five months of closure, WENY reports.

The first screening at the cinema will be the anticipated action/thriller Tenet, which was originally scheduled to open on July 21.

Restrictions in Pennsylvania still require no more than 25 people to attend each screening. Masks are required within the theater, and may be removed when seated.

The theater opens at 7 p.m., and ticket prices are set at $8.50.

"We have been blessed with our partnerships with other organizations that have supported our operations, been reciprocal in keeping spirits up, and to have helped us weather this crisis as a community," Bradford County Regional Arts Council Executive Director Elaine Poost said. "Theatres are not intended to be empty places."

Read more on WENY.


