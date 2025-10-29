SankofaAATC to Present 4th Annual BLACK NATIVITY By Langston Hughes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present its fourth annual production of BLACK NATIVITY by Langston Hughes, directed by Sharia Benn with music direction by Brian McGrady.

Audiences are invited to step into a world where the timeless story of Christ's birth comes alive through jubilant gospel music, captivating dance, scripture, poetry, and African American spiritual traditions. More than a performance, Black Nativity is a transformative, soul-stirring experience that celebrates faith, family, and community. Since its debut with Sankofa, this production has become a cherished holiday tradition, uniting audiences from all walks of life in celebration of the reason for the season.

Written by Langston Hughes, the acclaimed American poet and playwright of the Harlem Renaissance, BLACK NATIVITY, a retelling of the Nativity story, is an expression of the playwright's interest in African American spirituality and the oral traditions of the African American church. Hughes' Christmas story is set to jubilant Gospel music that incorporates both dance and Biblical narrative. Sharia Benn, Sankofa's Executive Artistic Director, will direct the production. Brian McGrady's musical direction and arrangements blend Gospel music and folk spirituals with traditional carols to form a true Gospel musical celebration.