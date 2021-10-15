STORM LAKE Will Screen at the Majestic Theatre

Storm Lake, the new documentary film about an independent newspaper's fight to serve their small Iowa community, will be shown at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 each and are now on sale at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times - even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large. Storm Lake gives an intimate look at their work keeping the paper alive as local journalism across the country dies out.

Following the film, Tim Lambert, Multimedia News Director and host of Morning Edition at WITF-FM, Harrisburg, will lead a panel discussion with Gettysburg Times editors and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, discussing the role of professional journalists in providing crucial context and news coverage in rural communities in an era of shrinking newsrooms, diminishing resources, and growing misinformation. Lambert covered Gettysburg and Adams County for several years before joining WITF.

"Small town newspapers have been the backbone of local democracy and community life across America for more than 200 years, but they are disappearing at an alarming rate. Our community is so very fortunate that the Gettysburg Times is still publishing six days a week," said Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "This special documentary screening and live panel discussion will illuminate the newspaper's value to the vitality of Adams County and the challenges it faces in today's economy."

In addition to the Majestic Theater screening and panel discussion, the film is set to air nationwide as part of the Independent Lens series on WITF-TV/PBS on Monday, November 15.

Tickets are $9 and are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717) 337-8200, or by stopping by the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are required at all times while visiting the Majestic Theater, regardless of vaccination status.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.