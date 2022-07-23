Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Think you have a green thumb? Pick up your spade and join the cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse for their production of Little Shop of Horrors. Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman, is set in Mr. Mushnik's flower shop, where Seymour Krelborn nurtures a mysterious plant. This show combines horror and comedy as it explores themes of love, ambition, sacrifice, and thirst for power. Don't make Audrey II mad-get your tickets for Little Shop of Horrors July 22-August 7.

The show opens with the street urchins, Crystal, Ronette, and Chiffon introducing the audience to skid row and Mushnik's flower shop. Rayonna Bellamy (Chiffon), Taye Schaffner (Crystal), and Kaila MacGinnes (Ronnette) are electric on stage. Their harmonies are tight and their energy and interactions with the other characters make these urchins engaging and utterly fun to watch.

Of course, no horror story is complete without a villain or two. In Little Shop of Horrors, there are technically three-Mr. Mushnik, the skid row florist who only treats Seymour nicely (even asking him to be his partner and son) when he thinks it will benefit his business; Orin, the sadistic dentist who abuses not only nitrous oxide but also his girlfriend Audrey; and Audrey II, the flesh-eating plant seeking world domination-that's right-plant. Murray J. Weed does a great job as Mr. Mushnik, treading the line between making audiences feel sorry for the down and out, almost broke florist and making them detest him for the way he treats Seymour. Weed's performance in "Mushnik and Son" is delightful, as he executes the hilarious choreography with enthusiasm.

Scott Sealover takes on the role of the Orin the dentist as well as several other characters throughout the show. Sealover's use of his expressive face is perfect for portraying the unhinged dentist, and his voice suits the role nicely. Sealover shows off great versatility, particularly as he morphs from one character to the next, playing all of the people trying to get Seymour to take interviews, lecture tours, and so forth in "The Meek Shall Inherit".

It takes a team of people working in tandem to bring Audrey II to life, and Ayat Muhammad as the voice, along with puppeteers Stephanie Via, Roxanne Hennessy, and Nick Otto really do bring the plant to life. Muhammad's deep and playfully threatening voice is ideal for Audrey II. While then cast is filled with great talent, the giant moving and talking Audrey II steals the show.

Joseph Kemprowski and Olivia Ramsey take on the roles of Seymour and Audrey, co-workers and friends who eventually start to explore something more in their relationship. Kemprowski and Ramsey both have amazing voices with the ability to evoke strong emotions in songs such as "Somewhere That's Green" and "Suddenly Seymour". Kemprowski and Ramsey are adorable as Seymour and Audrey, and the audience can't help but cheer them on as they share excitement over the success of the business, their first kiss, and their determination to make their lives better.

While there were some opening night jitters and a few issues with sound balance, this show, directed by Eric Mansilla with music director Lindy Mack, is an engaging and brilliantly staged production with a talented group of actors who bring their whole hearts to the performance. Remember, don't feed the plants, but do buy your tickets for Little Shop of Horrors before it's too late! Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187588®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oystermill.com%2Fthe-2022-season%2Flittle-shop-of-horrors%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for information about the show and tickets.

Photo credit: Nicole Dube