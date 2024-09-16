Review: BIG THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Family Fun at The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre’s latest production, Big the Musical, delivers an entertaining blend of nostalgia and whimsy that captures the essence of the beloved 1988 film. Under the direction of Dylan Staub and Rene Staub, this community theater show becomes a vibrant celebration of youthful exuberance and ultra cute moments.

Based on the popular movie, Big follows 13-year-old Josh Baskin, who makes a wish to be “big” and wakes up in the body of a grown man. The musical adaptation maintains the charm and humor of the original story, offering audiences a delightful escapade through childhood wonderment and adult complexities.

Andrew Matseur shines in the role of Josh Baskin, effectively bridging the gap between childlike innocence and adult responsibilities. Matseur’s portrayal is particularly noteworthy for its authenticity; his childlike mannerisms and vocal inflections are spot on, bringing a genuine sense of wonder and confusion to the role.

Makaley Grace, as Susan Lawrence, delivers a performance of elegance and vocal prowess. Her rendition of “Little Susan Lawrence” is a standout moment of the evening, showcasing her remarkable range and emotional depth.

Young Josh Baskin, played by Nolan Matseur, also deserves commendation. His confidence and charisma on stage are impressive for his age, and his interactions with Sam Short, who plays Billy Kopecki, are among the show’s most memorable highlights. Short’s portrayal of the precocious best friend is everything one could hope for—energetic, endearing, and perfectly tuned to the needs of both young and adult Josh.

With outstanding vocals and wonderful timing, “The Real Thing” featuring the talents of Dylan Staub, Chloe Braden, Evan Tinsman, and Emily Goodling is perhaps the most impressive performance of the evening.

The co-directors’ masterful use of the ensemble cast enriches the production with dynamic group scenes and audience-favorite moments. Ensemble members include Ethan Beckman, Blake Myers, Malakai Wolf, Olivia Baker, Kendall Baumann, Astrid Galemore, and Margaret Renner. Their spirited performances contribute significantly to the show’s vibrant atmosphere.

The technical dancers—Sara Fuhrman, Cassidy Gertner, Emily Goodling, Juliette Guise, Teagan Harner, Izzy Miller, Brooklyn Schab, and Clare Short—bring enthusiasm, energy, and joy to the dance numbers, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the musical numbers.

Several musical numbers stand out, including the poignant “I Want to Go Home,” the charming “Little Susan Lawrence,” and the upbeat “Coffee, Black.” Each song is performed with enthusiasm and skill, contributing to the show’s engaging energy.

Big the Musical at The Belmont Theatre is a testament to the magic of childhood and the joy of seeing it brought to life on stage. With standout performances, fun musical numbers, and a well-executed adorable ensemble effort, it’s a show that promises fun for the entire family. For more information about this and other shows, visit: https://thebelmont.org/

