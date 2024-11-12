Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the holiday season swings into full gear, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to one of the most beloved Christmas musicals of all time: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This spectacular production, directed by Amy Marie McCleary, serves up a delightful mix of holiday cheer, dazzling performances, and the timeless songs of Irving Berlin. It’s a festive treat that is sure to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

White Christmas, originally a 1954 film, tells the story of two World War II veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who forge a successful post-war career as a song-and-dance duo. They meet Betty and Judy Haynes, two charming sisters also in the entertainment business, and together they travel to a Vermont inn to perform. There, they discover the inn is owned by their former commanding officer, General Henry Waverly, who is struggling to keep the business afloat. In an effort to save the inn, the group stages a Christmas show, and through a series of romantic misadventures and a good deal of holiday magic, the season is saved.

At the heart of this holiday spectacle are the performances, and the cast at Dutch Apple does not disappoint. Leading the way are Jacob Clanton and Matthew J. Brightbill, who shine as Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, respectively. Clanton, playing the more reserved Bob, strikes the perfect balance between his character’s stiff exterior and hidden charm, while Brightbill’s Phil exudes the kind of cheeky, lovable playboy energy that makes him irresistible. Together, their chemistry is electric, and the pair’s vocal harmonies are a highlight throughout the show. Their standout number, “Sisters,” is a comedic gem, full of playful energy and clever timing that has the audience in stitches. The addition of Joey Birchler’s Ralph Sheldrake adds yet another layer of joy that elevates “Happy Holidays” and the iconic “White Christmas”.

Fiona Mowbray and Melissa Campbell bring depth to the roles of Betty and Judy Haynes. Mowbray, particularly, shines in her tap-dance duet with Brightbill in “I Love a Piano,” which is one of the most impressive and high-energy moments of the evening. McCleary’s choreography, paired with the ensemble’s impressive precision, elevates this number to a show-stopping moment. Meanwhile, Campbell’s Betty plays off Clanton’s Wallace with a delightful mixture of dismissiveness and warmth, creating a palpable tension and undeniable chemistry that propels the romance forward.

The supporting cast adds even more sparkle to the production. Marc Lubbers brings depth and likability to General Waverly, playing the gruff yet endearing figure with the perfect amount of warmth and sternness. Natalie Chan (Rita) and Alexandra Tarsinov (Rhoda) deliver sharp comic timing, with their antics providing a nice contrast to the romantic plots. McKenzie Nace’s portrayal of Susan Waverly, the General’s granddaughter, is both adorable and polished, with her charming performance garnering plenty of laughs and smiles.

Victor Legarreta, often a fixture on the Dutch Apple stage, delivers a memorable turn as Ezekiel, stealing every scene with his understated “Yep” and deadpan delivery. But perhaps the show’s brightest star, in terms of pure comedic brilliance, is Megan Opalinski as Martha Watson, the inn's vivacious and witty housekeeper. Opalinski's impeccable comic timing and effortless stage presence make her one of the evening’s most enjoyable performers, as she consistently steals the spotlight whenever she’s on stage.

The ensemble cast—Patrick Agonito, Jelani Bell, rising local star Elliot Evans, Eliza Kline, Carter Rutkowski, and the smile so big it’s contagious Piper Sobon—rounds out the production with impressive vocal and dance numbers. Each performer contributes to the overall festive energy, ensuring that every number sparkles with holiday spirit.

Technically, the show is a feast for the eyes and ears. Chris McCleary’s lighting design, which beautifully complements the show’s mood, combined with the stunning use of digital screens, creates a magical winter wonderland that sets the tone for the show’s festive atmosphere. John P. White’s costumes are the perfect blend of period-appropriate and glamorous, making each number visually striking. The live orchestra, led by A. Scott Williams, delivers Berlin’s music with precision and flair, infusing each song with the perfect amount of holiday warmth.

In every way, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is a holiday must-see. The show features a stellar cast, expert choreography, and the kind of magic that makes the Christmas season so special. Whether you’re a fan of the classic film or a newcomer to this charming tale, this production promises to deliver a heartwarming evening of music, romance, and pure holiday joy.

Don’t miss out—White Christmas at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is sure to sell out quickly. Be sure to get your tickets today and enjoy a night filled with holiday cheer! For more information, visit https://dutchapple.com/

