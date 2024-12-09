Review: OTHER DESERT CITIES at Susquehanna Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Other Desert Cities may not be a play you’ve heard of, but it is certainly one you won’t want to miss. The Susquehanna Stage production of this contemporary drama is a powerful representation of Jon Robin Baitz’s sharp, emotionally charged script. While it’s only a "Christmas play" in the same way Die Hard is a “Christmas movie”, the holiday reunion at the heart of the story serves as the perfect backdrop for this exploration of family dynamics, political divides, and the emotional weight of long-buried secrets.

Set in the affluent Palm Springs, California, in 2004, Other Desert Cities follows the Wyeth family—a wealthy and conservative family—who gather for a Christmas reunion. The central conflict arises when Brooke Wyeth, the estranged adult daughter, returns home after six years. A successful author, Brooke comes with a manuscript for a memoir that will expose the family’s darkest secret: the tragic death of her brother Henry and the subsequent scandal that tore the family apart. What follows is a gripping, poignant confrontation between family members as they grapple with the painful truths of their past.

The Susquehanna Stage’s production of Other Desert Cities does a wonderful job of creating a welcoming, festive environment for its audience. From the charming, themed novelty beverages to the intimate set design, the production creates an enjoyable evening that blends emotional depth with a sense of community.



The strength of the production lies in its exceptional ensemble cast, each member bringing depth and nuance to their role.

Debra Good-Zeiner as Polly, the hard-edged matriarch, gives a strong performance as a woman who has spent years hiding her pain behind a facade of political conservatism and control. While at times a little one-note, Good-Zeiner’s unrelenting portrayal of a mother who is both detestable and deeply human is truly effective.

Layne Zeiner as Lyman, the affable father, brings a lighter touch to the production. With his easy charm and desire to keep the peace, Zeiner is the emotional glue that holds the family together. His strong chemistry with the rest of the cast, particularly in his interactions with Polly and their children, makes him both a solid anchor for the story and an emotionally engaging presence on stage.

Luke Miller as Trip is a welcome addition to the Susquehanna Stage. His comedic timing and physicality add much-needed levity to the production, providing some delightful moments of humor amidst the heavy emotional scenes. Miller’s energy is infectious, and he shines in his scenes with the rest of the ensemble.

Susan Kresge as Silda, Polly’s sister, provides some of the most memorable moments in the production. Kresge’s reactions—often conveyed through just a look—speak volumes, making her a standout in the cast. The chemistry between Kresge and Libby Casey Stauffer (Brooke) is a highlight, with their scenes together offering some of the most emotionally charged and authentic exchanges in the play.

Libby Casey Stauffer as Brooke delivers a career-defining performance. In six years of reviewing both professional and community theater, I’ve rarely seen such emotional depth, precision in body language, and raw connection to a character. Stauffer’s portrayal of Brooke is nothing short of extraordinary. She fully inhabits her character’s inner conflict and her emotional vulnerability will stay with you long after the performance ends. If time allowed, I would see this show again, just to witness Stauffer’s captivating performance once more.

At its core, Other Desert Cities is a reflection on the complexities of family relationships, the tension between personal truth and family loyalty, and the emotional scars of past trauma. The script’s sharp dialogue and richly developed characters make it a compelling and deeply resonant experience, one that will feel familiar to many audiences who have grappled with similar familial dynamics. Susquehanna Stage’s production brings this powerful script to life with a stellar ensemble cast, a warm and immersive atmosphere, and an emotional intensity that is sure to leave an impression.

Few will struggle to relate to the emotional undercurrents of Other Desert Cities. For more information about this production and upcoming shows at Susquehanna Stage, visit:

Reader Reviews