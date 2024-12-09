Review: OTHER DESERT CITIES at Susquehanna Stage

Production runs through December 15th
Other Desert Cities may not be a play you’ve heard of, but it is certainly one you won’t want to miss. The Susquehanna Stage production of this contemporary drama is a powerful representation of Jon Robin Baitz’s sharp, emotionally charged script. While it’s only a "Christmas play" in the same way Die Hard is a “Christmas movie”, the holiday reunion at the heart of the story serves as the perfect backdrop for this exploration of family dynamics, political divides, and the emotional weight of long-buried secrets.
Set in the affluent Palm Springs, California, in 2004, Other Desert Cities follows the Wyeth family—a wealthy and conservative family—who gather for a Christmas reunion. The central conflict arises when Brooke Wyeth, the estranged adult daughter, returns home after six years. A successful author, Brooke comes with a manuscript for a memoir that will expose the family’s darkest secret: the tragic death of her brother Henry and the subsequent scandal that tore the family apart. What follows is a gripping, poignant confrontation between family members as they grapple with the painful truths of their past.
The Susquehanna Stage’s production of Other Desert Cities does a wonderful job of creating a welcoming, festive environment for its audience. From the charming, themed novelty beverages to the intimate set design, the production creates an enjoyable evening that blends emotional depth with a sense of community.
The strength of the production lies in its exceptional ensemble cast, each member bringing depth and nuance to their role.
At its core, Other Desert Cities is a reflection on the complexities of family relationships, the tension between personal truth and family loyalty, and the emotional scars of past trauma. The script’s sharp dialogue and richly developed characters make it a compelling and deeply resonant experience, one that will feel familiar to many audiences who have grappled with similar familial dynamics. Susquehanna Stage’s production brings this powerful script to life with a stellar ensemble cast, a warm and immersive atmosphere, and an emotional intensity that is sure to leave an impression.
Few will struggle to relate to the emotional undercurrents of Other Desert Cities.
