Prima Theatre's JEKYLL & HYDE Will Be Streamed

Prima Theatre received special permission in 2019 to present an exciting adaption of the Broadway and international phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Thanks to the collaboration of Music Theatre International, Frank Wildhorn (Composer, Jekyll & Hyde) and Mitch Nugent (Executive Artistic Producer, Prima Theatre), that stage production is now being exclusively released for streaming.



Jekyll & Hyde was staged in an enveloping environment at Central Pennsylvania's newest performing arts venue, Prima Theatre's black box theatre. The musical features an electrifying score by Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn, and Book and Lyrics by Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse. "We are honored that Mr. Wildhorn has trusted us with sharing this adaption of his show," states Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "His team has been very kind, and we're all grateful to have the support."

All the beloved songs are present in this 90-minute adaption, while the musical thriller moves at an increasingly pulse-pounding pace. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, the musical engages the tantalizing themes from the original book. As Dr. Jekyll attempts to solve humanity's most challenging dilemmas, his passionate drive is met with internal and societal friction. The scientist's experiments spiral out of control, strengthening his notorious alter ego, Mr. Hyde.



"Prima's production was spectacular and flawless" says Donald Simon, President of the International Jekyll & Hyde Fan Club. "It's rare for a high definition film of Jekyll & Hyde to exist. Even more rare is the opportunity to see a unique production like this available to the public." The Prima show was directed by the adaption writer, Elizabeth Lucas (co-founder of the New York Music Theatre Festival). The cast features Randy Jeter (Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde), Molly Grace B. (Lucy Harris), and Madison Paige Buck (Emma Carew).

Prima's mission is to invigorate lives with fresh theatrical experiences. Founded in 2010, the organization played in over 15 venues until taking residency in their own theatre in late 2018. The venue boasts free parking, comfortable seating, and state-of-the-art lighting and audio. Prima presents boutique musicals, concerts, and hosts special events. Broadway guest artists have included Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean, and Adam Pascal.

Jekyll & Hyde will be available from April 19 through May 3 at primalancaster.org/athome via a donation starting at ten dollars to benefit out-of-work theatre artists and Prima Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You