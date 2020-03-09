Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's Bravo Brass Comes to Saint Mary's Episcopal Church

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's renowned Bravo Brass ensemble will present a performance of "The Glory of Gabrieli" on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. in Burlington, NJ. St. Mark's is located at 145 West Broad Street Street, Burlington, NJ.

This very special concert will offer the audience an opportunity to hear Giovanni Gabrieli's music in the remarkable acoustics of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Those in attendance will also learn about the groundbreaking, Grammy-winning recording released by members of the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and Philadelphia Orchestra in 1968 - performances that brought Gabrieli's music to the world's attention and changed American brass playing forever.

General admission tickets are $15. Students under 18 are free. For more information about Bravo Brass and the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra and tickets, please visit www.pyos.org or call (215) 545-0502.





