Philadelphia Songwriter Launches

Emmy award-winning Philadelphia native composer and playwright Andrea Green is launching an anthem for the times - "We're All In This Together" - this week on multiple internet platforms and commercial media. Inspired by calls for unity from Dr. Anthony Fauci and President-Elect Joe Biden, Green wrote the song and enlisted other Philadelphia area talents to participate in her song and music video on a truly shoe-string budget - Emmy award winning Videographer/Documentarian from Quakertown, PA Henry Nevison, lead singer from Wilmington, DE and a current New York City residentJeremy Cole DiPinto, and, both from Philadelphia, rapper/writer, Joshua Donovan W. and arranger, Anthony Passante Contaldi.

'We're All in This Together" is my gift to fellow Americans," Green stated. "It is my way of helping to unite the country during this challenging, divisive time. I feel it is so important to get the song out there now."

She continued, "While the video isn't in its final stage, we hope this fresh exposure will arouse interest from more people to help fund its completion.

I am hoping it will be embraced, covered and performed by other musicians and used by organizations and companies to support Covid safety and to inspire better communication and relations between diverse groups of people. I'm calling out for help reaching the President-Elect transition team as I believe my song could help to spread Biden's mission of national inclusiveness."

At the same time, the hope is that a grassroots campaign will compel commercial radio stations to spread the word. That goal is encouraged by early reviews that, like so many other of Green's works, "We're All In This Together," is as eminently tuneful and memorable.

"Respect for others' health and the power of cooperation are the main messages, including the call to wear a darn mask!" Andrea emphasized. Toward that end,

the new work follows. Green's "Mask Up" song, "Don't Forget," an upbeat children's song encouraging adherence to Covid 19 mitigation methods.

As a composer, playwright, musical director, educator and music therapist, Andrea Green has been honored for 35 years of original musical theatre that make a difference in the lives of children. The documentary about her work, "On the Other Side of the Fence", produced by Henry Nevison, received many awards including a Mid-Atlantic Emmy, the New York Film Festival award, recognition from the United Nations and more. She is known around the world for her inclusive children's musicals that foster empathy, understanding, acceptance and respect. As past national theater leader Kenneth Dingledine of Samuel French Music has said in admiration: "Andrea Green tackles the tough subjects and always delivers a fun experience for the performers." Visit www.andreagreenmusic.com

