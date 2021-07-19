PRETTY FIRE Will Be Performed by Sankofa African American Theatre Company This Summer

Sankofa African American Theatre Company is proud to present Pretty Fire by Charlayne Woodard. Pretty Fire opens July 30 and runs weekends through August 8, 2021. Through a partnership with Gamut Theatre Group, the production will be presented on the main stage at Gamut Theatre Group, located at 15 N 4TH ST. Harrisburg, PA, 17101. Performances are Friday, Saturday at 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

To purchase tickets for Pretty Fire, you may visit our website at www.sankofatheatrehbg.com. For information, contact Sankofa AATC sharia@sankofaaatc.org or at (717) 214-3251.

Pretty Fire is directed by Lyeneal Griffin and features veteran actors from the Greater Harrisburg area; Sharia Benn, Meredith Greene, Megan Ruoro, and Johntrae Williams.

On an almost bare stage, the lyrical, lifting words of Charlayne Woodard begin weaving stories of two young sisters through three generations of African American family love, struggle and triumph in their small world of Albany, New York, and the hilltop black town of Rosignol Hill, Georgia where they experience the ironic "pretty fire" of the title. Pretty Fire is an enthralling, authentic, and mesmerizing celebration of life. Filled with earthy humor, it takes the audience on a universal journey through a world in which the family bond is as strong as steel.

"Pretty Fire is a collection of personal stories that will feel like home for so many of us. Charlayne Woodard has woven together music, history, and storytelling in a way that I hope will leave audiences uplifted and inspired by our personal life experiences, gaining a deeper perspective and gratitude for how those experiences have shaped who we've become in the world at present." - Lyeneal Griffin, Director



Sankofa African American Theatre Company exists to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence.

Learn more at www.sankofatheatrehbg.com