MUTTS GONE NUTS! Returns to the State Theatre Next Weekend

The event takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

Mar. 11, 2022  
Mutts Gone Nuts! returns to the State Theatre next week.

Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that's leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world's most talented 4 legged performers. The dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

The event takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the State Theatre Center for the Arts Uniontown, PA.



