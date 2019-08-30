MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL To Visit Hershey

Menopause The Musical is coming to Hershey Theatre for performances on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this show start at $38 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating 18 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 18th year and 14th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million people, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

