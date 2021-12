Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's ON YOUR FEET Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Preston Cuer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Epac 35%

Natalie Caruncho - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 17%

Kristin Pontz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Brady Bennet - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 7%

Sarah Flynn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 6%

Wally Calderon - DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX - Servant Stage 4%

Jordyn Johnson - PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 3%

Alex Hayden Miller - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 3%

Kelly Strange - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Deirdre Casey and Gabe Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Mackenzie Newbury - GREASE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Jill Gagliano - FOLLIES - Susquahanna Stage Company 2%

Marc Robin - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kristin Pontz - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 2%

Alex Hayden Miller - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Paul White - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 28%

Kate Willman - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

Christopher Vergara - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 8%

Kate Willman - MATILDA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Stacey Burdick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Rene Staub - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theater Company 4%

Anthony Lascoskie, JR - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 4%

Rebecca Eastman - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 4%

Jacquee Johnson - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 4%

Molly Robertson - RASHOMON - Narcisse Company ( @ Italian Lake) 3%

Rebecca Bauer - DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 3%

Rebecca Eastman - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 3%

Stacey Burdick - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Carolyn Smith - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 2%

Carolyn Smith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jacquee Johnson - PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Leah Belanger - MACBETH - York College of PA 2%

Elizabeth Angelozzi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Paul Foltz - THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 1%

Elaine Pfeil - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre 1%

Anthony Lascoskie, JR - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Elaine Pfeil - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre 0%

Ric Zimmerman - CHRISTMAS IN PERFECT HARMONY - LeeP Productions 0%

Rebecca Eastman - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 0%

Kate Willman - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Eliseo Roman - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 30%

Megan Riggs - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Brian Kurtas - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Gretna Theatre 13%

Robert Yacoviello - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 6%

Marc Robin - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 5%

Wally Calderon - DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 4%

Irving Gonzalez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 4%

Jess & Rene Staub - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theater 3%

Dustin LeBlanc - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Edward R Fernandez - LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR AND GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Josh Gerst - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

Jim Johnson - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Jim Johnson - PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage Co 2%

Manuel Tellado - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Rene Staub - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 2%

Stephen FJ Martin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Jessica Staub - THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Spring Grove Area High School 0%

Larry Fecho - HAIR - Genesius Theatre 0%

Marc Robin - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Edward Fernandez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 31%

Megan Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Kevin Ditzler - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage 10%

Andres Gallardo Bustillo - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 9%

Suzanne Delle - MACBETH - York College of PA 4%

Jim Johnson - NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage 4%

Frank Henley - RASHOMON - Narcissi theatre company 3%

Jaci Keagy - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 3%

Shannon O'Grady - STRIPPED - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

Sean Young - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Edward Fernandez - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Jake McClellan - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Chris Velez - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Dave Olmsted - CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 1%

ean Young - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Elaine Pfeil - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre 1%

Abbie Jean Litman - THE BREAST MONOLOGUES - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Aliza Bardfield - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Daniel Inouye - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARVES AS PERFORMED BY TJ BARKER AND HIS TROUPE OF THEATRICALS - Messiah University Theatre Department 1%

Elaine Pfeil - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre on Broadway (previously Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern) 1%

Jay Schmuck - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Dave Olmsted - THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 1%

Dave Olmsted - EMPTY PAGES - HACC Theatre 1%

Karen Ruch - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Open Stage 1%

Andrew Houpt - ADAM & BRIAN - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Hudson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 43%

Thomas Hudson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Tristan Stasilius - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 6%

Paul Black - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 5%

Jim Shomo - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 5%

Tony Fogle - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 5%

Tony Fogle - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 4%

Sam O'Dea - MACBETH - York College of PA 3%

Jeff Cusano - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Stephanie Witman - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lori Friedlander - THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 2%

Chris Velez - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Paul Black - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Thomas Hudson - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 0%

Best Musical

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 30%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Allenberry Playhouse 11%

FUN HOME - Fulton 8%

WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 5%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theater 4%

FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 3%

GREASE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

FROZEN, JR. - Hanover High School 2%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Oyster mill playhouse 1%

TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 1%

CAROLE KING'S TAPESTRY IN CONCERT - Open stage 1%

OVER THE RAINBOW SONGS OF JUDY GARLAND - Open stage 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Gretna Theatre 1%

CHRISTMAS IN PERFECT HARMONY - LeeP Productions 0%

THEN SINGS MY SOUL - LeeP Productions 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 25%

Yolanda London Dwyer - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Carly Geiter - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Courtney Henry - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 6%

Grace Atherholt - DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 3%

Maya Burdick - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jordyn McCrady - CABARET - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Lily Philbrook - FUN HOME - Fulton 2%

Shane Watson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 2%

Maya Bowman - PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Joshua Schwartz - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Maya Burdick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 2%

Drew Becker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Daniel Poole - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 1%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 1%

Shawn Matthews - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Tessa Arnold - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Coon - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 1%

Abigail Isom - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 1%

Angela DeAngelo - GODSPELL - 2021 1%

Yolanda Dwyer - LADY DAY - Ephrata Performing Arts 1%

Carmi Wilmot - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 1%

Keifer Kemmerly - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Shelley Stewart - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Sean Albert - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 37%

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Ben Galosi - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE BOYS IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Regina Carregha - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 5%

Inma Heredia - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 5%

Julianna Hazlet - CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 4%

Timothy Riggs - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage 3%

James Mitchell - RASHOMON - Narcissi theatre company 2%

Wes Wilson - BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Amanda Nowell - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Andrea Unger - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Alexander Gawn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Josh Miccio - NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Bob Checcia - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Anthony Geraci - NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage 1%

Abbie Jean Litman - THE BREAST MONOLOGUES - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Amber Gamber - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Timothy Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Zander Gawn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Tati Torres - STRIPPED - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Michael Roman - BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Stuart Landon - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Open stage 1%

Edward Fernandez - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Centera 1%

Brad DeLeone - BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Brian Lose - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre on Broadway (previously Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern) 1%

Best Performer Under 18 Years Old

BEN GALOSI, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 48%

CARLY GEITER, MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

LILLIAN PHILBROOK, FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 6%

MAEVE LARRIMORE, MATILDA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

RYAN KIMBARK, PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 5%

CHRISTIAN GIANCATERINO, FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 4%

MAYA BOWMAN, PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 4%

ZANE ZANGWELL, MATILDA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

GERSON MALAVE, PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 32%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 28%

BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 10%

NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage 4%

COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 4%

RASHOMON - Narcissi theatre company 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 3%

CLUE - York Suburban Trojan Theater 2%

PETER PAN - Micro Theatre 2%

THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Greta theatre 2%

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gamut 2%

THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 1%

EMPTY PAGES - HACC Theatre 1%

ZOO STORY - Gamut 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Jonata - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 26%

Mike Rhoads - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Andrue Morgan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Lydia Joy Carswell - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 7%

Rene Staub - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 5%

Sean Cox - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 4%

Gregory DeCandia and Jay Schmuck - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 3%

Gary Dutson - RASHOMON - Narcissi theatre company 3%

Seth Werner - MACBETH - York College of PA 3%

Jon DeGaetano - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - EPAC 3%

Austin Shay - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

Jeremy Slagle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Mike Rhoads - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 2%

Glen Brodersen - DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 2%

Gary McCrady - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Gary McCrady - NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Dominic Lau/Gary McCrady - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Jay Schmuck - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Dave Olmsted - CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 1%

Benjamin Miller - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Dave Olmsted - EMPTY PAGES - HACC Theatre 1%

Mike Rhoads - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Jordon Janota - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Gary McCrady - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage 0%

Best School/College production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wilson High School 35%

RADIUM GIRLS - Lancaster Bible College 23%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 13%

MACBETH - York College of PA 5%

FROZEN JR. - Hanover High School 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Spring Grove Area High School 5%

CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 3%

CLUE - York Suburban Trojan Theater 3%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARVES AS PERFORMED BY TJ BARKER AND HIS TROUPE OF THEATRICALS - Messiah University Theatre Department 2%

EMPTY PAGES - HACC Theatre 2%

THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 2%

HEAVEN ON EARTH - York College Theatre 1%

KINTSUGI: A PANDEMIC PROJECT - Albright College 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick / Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 49%

Grant Patrick - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Josh Allamon - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 7%

Shaun Ressler - DADDY LONG LEGS - Servant Stage 5%

Enzo Messina and Chris Velez - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 5%

Joshua Rhodes - RASHOMON - Narcisse Company (@Italian Lake) 4%

Matt Smoluk - ROCK OF AGES - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Grant Patrick - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 3%

Dean Wiltsie - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Alexander Owens - HAMLETMACHINE: A PODCAST PRODUCTION - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

Chris Velez and Enzo Messina - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Jay Kirssin - THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 1%

Josh Allamon - TOGETHER WE CELEBRATE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Grant Patrick - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Best Streaming Musical

THE CIVIL WAR: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 48%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 10%

FROZEN, JR. - Hanover High School 6%

LAST FIVE YEARS - Oyster mill playhouse 5%

SONGS OF IRELAND - Fulton Theatre 3%

A HOLIDAY BENEFIT - Fulton Theatre 3%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

HAMLETMACHINE: A PODCAST PRODUCTION - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Best Streaming Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 45%

SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 10%

MACBETH - York College of Pennsylvania 3%

CLUE - York Suburban Trojan Theater 3%

PETER PAN - Micro Theatre 2%

STRIPPED - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Open Stage 2%

ADAM & BRIAN - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 2%

DRIVING MRS. DAISY - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

THEY NEVER DID SHAKESPEARE AGAIN - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

THE TIME MACHINE - HACC Theatre 1%

EMPTY PAGES - HACC Theatre 1%

POIROT INVESTIGATES! THE ADVENTURE OF THE WESTERN STAR - Open Stage 1%

HEAVEN ON EARTH - York College of PA 1%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

THE BREAST MONOLOGUES - Pharmacy Theatre 0%

THE VIRTUAL FAMILY - TAFE 0%

EVERYMAN - Open Stage 0%

KAFKA'S SHORTS - Open Stage 0%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - R5 Production 0%

VERNAL RITES - R5 PRODUCTIONS 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Allenberry Playhouse 18%

Maya Burdick - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Andrew Kindig - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Gretna Theatre 11%

Isaac Silver - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Federica Andino-Vega - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 9%

Zach Haines - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Angela Gonzalez - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 4%

Billy Ferrell - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 3%

Jered Mackison - PIPPIN - Susquehanna Stage Co 3%

Katie Sina - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 2%

Carter Anstine - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 2%

Erin Quinn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Christian Giancaterino - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 2%

Tricia Corcoran - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 1%

Peyton Rohrbaugh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Acts of Kindness Theatre Company 1%

Josephine Phoenix - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Ian Wallace (as Stacey Jaxx) - ROCK OF AGES - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Ozlyn Smith - GREASE - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Sharon Boyer - FOLLIES - Susquehanna Stage 1%

Joseph Kemprowski - GREASE - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Liz Sollecito Zorzopian - COMPANY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Peyton Rohrbaugh - THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Spring Grove Area High School 1%

Alex Hayden Miller - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 1%

Joy Agummadu - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Ryan Boyles - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nick Smith - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 31%

Timothy Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - EPAC 16%

Madeline Ruth Pickens - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEAERE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage Company 13%

Fernando Vieira - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 8%

Michael Truitt - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Jaci Keagy - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 4%

Aaron Bomar - RASHOMON - Narcissi theatre company 4%

Josh Miccio - NOISES OFF! - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Megan Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - EPAC 2%

Gabrielle Sheller - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - EPAC 2%

Jacob Swade - CARMAGEDDON - HACC Theatre 2%

Brian Viera - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brian Silva - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre on Broadway (previously Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern) 1%

Steve Anderson - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Kara Hartman - NOISES OFF - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Andi Cooper - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Dave Unger - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Betty Anne Leiby - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Christine Johnson - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Crystal Swope - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre on Broadway (previously Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern) 1%

Elaine Pfeil - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre 1%

Kyle Huggins - PETER PAN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 0%

Dan Griffin - COVID CHRONICLES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 0%

Dave Lang - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Micro Theatre on Broadway (previously Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern) 0%