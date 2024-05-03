Reading Theater Project Hosts Reading of BANSHEE By Adam Richter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced the cast and performance details for Banshee by Adam Richter, the third staged reading in the Play Reading Series: Wonder. The reading will take place Thursday, May 9, 2024, 7pm at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Boscov Theatre, 200 Washington Street, Reading, Pa. Free parking is available behind the building.

Sean Sassaman directs Richter’s play. In 1798, a woman may have pushed a man to his death. In 2023, her descendant is trying to unravel the mystery of what happened centuries earlier. The ideas of ancestry, lineage and the supernatural are all explored in Banshee. The play is ostensibly a ghost story, and it explores the question of what we inherit from our ancestors, especially when we don’t know anything about those who came before us.

The cast features Aly Dynda as Nancy Donough, John Gancar as Father MacBride, Robert Bara-Popa as Finn O'Brien/Hugh, Jewell A. Brown as Marcia, Rob Weidman as James, Karyn Reppert as Banshee, with Beth Toner reading stage directions.

Our Play Reading Series this spring will connect to the season’s theme of “Wonder” and will feature four plays by local and regional playwrights. Each is performed as a staged reading followed by a facilitated talkback with the playwright, director, and actors.

There is one additional Play Reading Series performance date:Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm – Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders) by Kimberly Patterson, Directed by Andrea Kennedy Hart. More information and tickets are available on our website, readingtheaterproject.org or by calling 484-706-9719.

Like our other productions, the Play Reading Series will follow the Pay What You Will Model: an audience member can choose their own price for a ticket, including $0. The recommended price is $10, and we encourage those who are able to pay the $20 Pay It Forward price. This ticket pricing model is part of our Theater For All initiative to make theater more accessible to all audiences. Our season is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, administered through Berks Arts, EnerSys, and M&T Bank.





Play Broadway Games