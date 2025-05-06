InterAct Theatre Company and Theatre in the X To Present ON MY DEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This June, InterAct Theatre Company and Theatre in the X will present the world premiere of ON MY DEEN, an evocative and intimate new play written by Antu Yacob and directed by Amina Robinson in collaboration with Philadelphia's Black Muslim community.

West Philly. Spring 1962. Faye Ann (Satchel Williams) has just joined the Nation of Islam, setting her life on a whole new path. Her Best Friend, Michael (Travoye Joyner), would like to be a lot more than friends, but the two can't seem to agree on religion, politics, or even what makes a good pie. Over the passing decades, personal circumstances and cultural upheavals bring Faye Ann and Michael together as much as they keep them apart. Can these would-be lovers find each other while seeking their own paths to peace?

This production launches THE PHILLY CYCLE, InterAct's bold new five-year initiative to commission, develop, and produce three original plays inspired by and created with underrepresented Philadelphia communities. ON MY DEEN marks the first of these landmark productions, bringing together local voices, lived experiences, and local artists to shape the future of new play development.

"Now more than ever, we need a moral and ethical center to ground us in these immense times of uncertainty,” says director Amina Robinson. “For some, that center is found in their families. For others, they find grounding in their community, some in their faith, and oftentimes in all three. ON MY DEEN, a signification of our commitment to a holy walk with Allah, explores the intricate and sometimes delicate balance we strike in our relationship with God, in pursuit of meaning on earth. Are we living righteous and or honorable lives? Do we even care to do so? Does any of it even matter?"

As a company dedicated to civic discourse, InterAct hosts discussions for audience members almost every day of the week after non-preview performances. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays are facilitated by Artistic Director Seth Rozin. Saturdays are artist talkbacks with literary manager, Chaz T. Martin, and special guests to be announced.

Performances of ON MY DEEN will take place at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street, from June 6 - 28, 2025 (press opening June 12). Saturday performances of ON MY DEEN will be held at 10am & 3pm in observance of prayer. Tickets are available at https://www.interacttheatre.org/on-my-deen.

Featuring a stellar cast: Satchel Williams, Travoye Joyner, Newton Buchanan, Kimmika L. H. Williams-Witherspoon, Evander Duck, Jr., Najah Imani Muhammad. Production Team includes: Amina Robinson (Director), Jamel Baker (Stage Manager), Marie Laster (Set Designer), Tiffany Bacon (Costume Designer), Shannon Zura (Lighting Design), Dwayne Thomas (Sound Designer), John Kolbinski (Audio Engineer), JBean Schwab (Props Designer), Noelle Diane Johnson(Intimacy Coordinator), Nick Waksman (Master Electrician), Valden Kamph (Production & Venue Manager), Maddy Foler (Production Apprentice), Caitlin Shanahan (Asst. Stage Manager).

In Partnership with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA). Lead support provided by the William Penn Foundation.

