InterAct Theatre Company To Present VARIETY PACK A Festival of Philly's Weirdest, Wildest Alt-Comedy Acts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This May, InterAct Theatre Company invites you to experience the unexpected with Variety Pack, a two-weekend festival celebrating Philadelphia's most unconventional, boundary-pushing alt-comedy acts.

It's not just stand-up, not just improv, not just sketch—it's a mix of everything and then some. A drag-king pageant, the entire Twilight saga in 60-minutes, a whirlwind cabaret, and live cartoons to name a few. The inaugural Variety Pack festival runs the first two weekends in May at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake.

“Philly is FULL of weirdos! We have incredible stand-ups, brilliant improv, and an emerging sketch comedy scene, but there's been a void when it comes to truly wild, out-of-the-box comedy,” says producer and InterAct Literary Manager, Chaz Martin. “That space used to belong to the beloved Good Good Comedy, which closed in 2020. Variety Pack is here to bring that spirit back. If you like your comedy weird and unpredictable, this festival is for you. Bring a date! Even if it doesn't work out, you'll always have the memory of the strangest date night ever. Priceless.”

Festival Lineup:

Dan Kitrosser is Karen Tenderness in Have You Seen My House?

You're going to love Karen Tenderness' new house — that is, if she can find it! You see, Karen (played by Fringie Award Winner Dan Kitrosser) has lost her godfricken house, and now, through a whirlwind cabaret, and with your help, she's going to find it! While belting songs by Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Dolly Pardon and more, this Karen Tenderness Cabaret answers the age old question: Where is Karen Tenderness' house? May 1, 7:00p

Live Theatre, Live!

Legendary disgraced BFA Acting Teacher (former) Leslie Von Kamper leads his "talented" students through the entire play making process in only one hour! With the help of a special Guest Assistant Director and a play that only they know, the students of the LVK Acting Studio for Adults audition, rehearse, perform, and give an enlightening talk back! Perfect for theatre skeptics and lovers alike! May 1, 8:30 and May 3, 8:30p

Two Letters

Two Letters is an improv duo formed by Philadelphia actors and comedians, Em Harnett & DJ Gleason. Watch as these two people with names that have two letters interview an audience member and create an entire story while playing every single character. It's just two people. And just two letters. May 2, 7:00p and May 8, 7:00p

Yes and the City

Yes And The City is an improvised episode of beloved HBO series, “Sex And The City”. Yes And The City will follow your favorite four gals about town as they navigate men, sex, parties, chance encounters, fashion, icks, and maybe even love all in a 60 minute show. Darren Star please don't sue us. May 2, 8:30p and May 9, 8:30p

Cartoon Club

A late night block of BRAND NEW freaky-ass original cartoons hosted by Joe Bell! Featuring bits, characters, games but most importantly cartoons! May 2, 10:00p

The Entire F***ing Twilight Saga...in 60 Minutes

Vampires. Werewolves. Creepy Babies. What more could you ask for? How about all of it...in 60 minutes? Yeah...you heard us. Theatre Contra is taking on the greatest (to some) franchises of all time and doing it all in an hour or less: The Twilight Saga. How is it possible? That's a great question, but all we can say right now is hold on tight spider monkey, you're in for one wild ride. May 3, 7:00p and May 9, 10:00p

Clip Show

Two hosts, three guests, no clue. The Clip Show is a live comedy show hosted by renowned character actresses R. Eric Thomas and Chris Newcomer. Every night they welcome three famous guests who each have a new project to promote. The catch? The guests don't know what they're promoting until we roll footage of the clip they've supposedly brought. Presented by visionary producer Ms. Piggy, The Clip Show is one-part improv show, one part old-school talk show, one part Pirin tablets, one part other parts. May 3, 8:30p and May 9, 7:00p

Lady Laughs Pageant

Philly's only all-women and -queer comedy show brings a drag king pageant to Variety Pack! The finest kings in Philadelphia bring their best moves and tightest jokes to a panel of judges to crown a winner. May 8, 8:30p

One Tan Show

Comedian Tan Hoang tries her best to perform her one woman show, unfortunately everything is going wrong, and a bunch of characters keep interrupting her. May 10, 8:30p

Comments