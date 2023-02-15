Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Classics of Elton John Next Month

Maestra Sandra Dackow conducts a rockin' evening of Sir Elton John's greatest hits featuring the full Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Rock Band.

Songs include "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Levon," "Your Song," "Philadelphia Freedom," "Rocket Man," "Daniel," "Tiny Dancer," "Circle of Life," and many more. Guest artist Clayton Lee will be singing at this special event. Hershey Symphony fans may remember Lee from his thrilling performance in the symphony's production of the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019.

This one-time-only performance will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Hershey Theatre.

Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29. A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door if the event does not sell out.

Photo: Clayton Lee