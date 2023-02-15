Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Classics of Elton John Next Month

This one-time-only performance will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Hershey Theatre.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Maestra Sandra Dackow conducts a rockin' evening of Sir Elton John's greatest hits featuring the full Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Rock Band.

Songs include "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Levon," "Your Song," "Philadelphia Freedom," "Rocket Man," "Daniel," "Tiny Dancer," "Circle of Life," and many more. Guest artist Clayton Lee will be singing at this special event. Hershey Symphony fans may remember Lee from his thrilling performance in the symphony's production of the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019.

Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29. A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door if the event does not sell out.

Photo: Clayton Lee



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will provide American Sign Language-interpreted performances for five shows this winter and spring thanks to a grant-funded accessibility program.
Dover High School and West York High School are both preparing productions of High School Musical, demonstrating the main theme—“we’re all in this together”—by collaborating on elements of their productions. Dover’s choreographer, Brady Bennett took some time to talk about this collaboration with West York’s choreographers, Deirdre and Gabe Casey.
Fulton Theatre announces casting for their upcoming production of The Wiz. Leading the company is Jaden Dominique as Dorothy, Paris Bennett (American Idol Season 5) as Addaperle/Evillene, and DeQuina Moore (original Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Chiffon; Legally Blonde, Pilar) as Aunt Em/Glinda. Nationally renowned actor and director E Faye Butler will direct the production alongside award-winning choreographer, Kenny Ingram (EmojiLand).
Pieces is a show that requires the viewer to confront hard truths about life, and it does so through a creative exploration of a very relatable situation interspersed with humor—just like real life. Local playwright Paul Hood and director Francesca Amendolia bring the thought-provoking, slice of life drama to Theatre Harrisburg through February 19.

February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023

