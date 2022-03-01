Hershey Area Playhouse Presents The Unforgettable Big Band

Swingin' big band music is always alive at the Hershey Area Playhouse, with an unforgettable performance from the Unforgettable Big Band on April 1 and 2, 2022.

Join us as we celebrate with a tip-of-the-hat to one of America's greatest comics, Bob Hope. The Unforgettable Big Band is bringing back the jokes and the music of Hope's long-time "house band" Les Brown and the Band Of Renown, as well as Les' protégé Doris Day, whose 100th birthday is being commemorated this year. There will be lots of fun and toe-tapping music to celebrate the Greatest Generation and Bob's decades of USO shows around the world.

Ticket holders interested in dance instruction are welcome to come an hour early with dance lessons with Doug Miller.

The Unforgettable Big Band is a 21-member big band based in York, Pennsylvania, dedicated to preserving the traditions of big band and swing music. The Susquehanna Valley's leading big swing band covers timeless songs of the swing era, including memorable music by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and much more. With a music library approaching 5,000 selections, Unforgettable offers something musical for everyone.

"Unforgettable is a community service-oriented group of musicians," says musical director Lindy Mack. "It is our desire to give to the generations that have paved the way before us."

The show will take place on April 1 and 2 at 7:30 pm on the Playhouse stage. Dance lessons will be offered starting at 6:30 pm, prior to the start of the show. Current CDC and local guidelines will be followed by all visitors. Musicians will not be masked for the performance. Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for children, and can be purchased at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.