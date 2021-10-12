Haunted Illusions Returns To The State Theatre This Month

Treat your family to an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience into the act. You'll be stunned and amazed as master illusionist, David Caserta, has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. Families will thrill, laugh, and possibly vanish from sight at a magic spectacular like no other.

On top of this frighteningly fun night, if you are between the ages of 5-12 years old and have a passion for all things magic, you could help master illusionist, David Caserta, onstage during the show! He is looking for a Sorcerer's Apprentice to join him for the performance and help with his act. To learn how to apply to be the Sorcerer's Apprentice, and to learn how to win FOUR free tickets to Haunted Illusions, go to www.statetheatre.org and click on the Haunted Illusions show page under the show information tab.

This performance is always a family favorite. Showtime is 7:00pm and tickets are $22/$12 for children 12 and under. Please note that regardless of age, everyone in attendance must have a ticket, and bringing infants to any performance is strictly prohibited. Tickets and memberships can be purchased any time at www.statetheatre.org . Memberships start at $75 and can be purchased online or through the box office on weekdays (610-252-3132). Get your tickets now, before they disappear!