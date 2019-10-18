Gamut Theatre Presents THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Gamut Theatre Group will open Season 27 with its production of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe based on the novel by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette. The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe runs November 15th through December 8th with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. (Please note there will be no performance Saturday November 16th). Tickets to the show, as well as the opening night reception, are on sale now and group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. All Sunday performances are bring your own donation, where anywise donation buys your ticket. Additionally, Gamut is happy to announce there will be no more online ticket fees. For more information or to purchase tickets visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Follow the adventures of four children: Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. There, they learn the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, and his struggle with the White Witch, who is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. An epic battle between good and evil begins as the children choose sides and discover courage and forgiveness. Will they fulfill a long-ago prophecy? Or forge a new beginning?

Based on the classic children's fantasy by C.S. Lewis, this story of love, faith, and giving is a true celebration of life!

The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe is a show stock full of fantastical creatures and other worldly forces. The production team and designers are approaching these challenges with creative solutions such as large scale puppetry, projection and more. However, the cast and crew are not attempting to trick the audience or hide the technical mechanics of the production. Director Melissa Nicholson comments on this point saying "We're not putting on a magic show. We are celebrating the theatricality of the play in full force; inviting the audience to experience wondrous transitions and key moments in the story along with the players."

This production is also an exciting new hybrid between Gamut's professional classic theatre company and it's Young Acting Company. Tara Herweg-Mann comments on this in her article about the production titled The King of Beasts Comes to Harrisburg saying, "The cast is made up of adult professional actors, student actors that have worked with or studied at Gamut in the past, and brand-new faces, old and young. If you've never seen Melissa Nicholson working with young actors, it is a sight to behold. She draws rich performances from students at all levels of skill,"





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You