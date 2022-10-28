Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre Group Presents INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR, AN EVENING WITH GILBERT & SULLIVAN!

Celebrate the brilliant music, the quick wit, and the topsy-turvy worlds created by one of the most celebrated and influential musical theatre teams of all time!

Oct. 28, 2022  

Gamut Theatre presents its Signature Fall Play, a musical revue, Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan.

The show will play every weekend in November, starting November 5th - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are "pick your own price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

What do fairies, pirates, bridesmaids, ghosts, and sailors all have in common? Well... not much... But they have all been players in the comic operas of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. Join us as we celebrate the brilliant music, the quick wit, and the topsy-turvy worlds created by one of the most celebrated and influential musical theatre teams of all time!

This type of production is very new for Gamut Theatre. Director Benjamin Krumreig explains that he's excited to share his experience with Gamut audiences next weekend in this topsy-turvy show that is fun for all ages. Krumreig says, with Innocent Merriment, audiences can expect "lots of music and dancing, and comedy of course. We are doing a revue, so it won't be one complete story. You'll get a taste of many different Gilbert & Sullivan shows." Krumreig describes his favorite aspect of the upcoming musical revue.

"We have a cast of mostly new faces on Gamut's stage, and they are truly a force to be reckoned with. Their fabulous voices are equally matched with their comic timing, and they are all just great people. Our audiences are in store for a real treat with this production!" Krumreig wraps it up perfectly. "There is a lot going on in our world right now, so I hope that our audiences are able to escape for a few hours and just enjoy themselves!"



