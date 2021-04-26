Food Network Star Alton Brown To Visit Hershey Theatre In 2022

Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced "Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" will visit the Hershey Theatre on February 23, 2022.

Hershey is pleased to welcome Alton Brown, who created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance. Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.altonbrownlive.com.