Ephrata Performing Arts Center Announces 2022 Season

On November 19, 2021, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center announced the show titles for the upcoming 2022 season. The season will feature three plays, three musicals, and one youth production.

The season will open with Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, a play that has been on hold since the pandemic, and will run from March 17th to March 26th. In Ibsen's classic drama, passionate, strong-willed, romantic Hedda is forced to stifle her true nature and live by the role assigned to her by society with disastrous results. Following Hedda Gabler will be another production that has been awaiting its debut, the musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, playing April 28th to May 14th. You will see the murderously hilarious results of what happens when a poor young man discovers that he is ninth in line to inherit a fortune.

The summer will bring more crowd-pleasers, as EPAC is eager to produce Arthur Miller's classic play, The Crucible, which will run June 16th to June 25th. This dramatic story of coercion, justice, and consequences truly stands the test of time, and is sure to please audiences once it is given new life on the EPAC stage. Following that will be the new musical-comedy, The Spongebob Musical, playing July 28th to August 13th. In the underwater town of Bikini Bottom, the happy-go-lucky way of life is threatened by an impending volcanic eruption, and the town needs a hero. When all hope seems lost, SpongeBob and his group of quirky friends rise to the occasion to save the day.

In the fall, Amadeus will hit the EPAC stage from September 8th to 17th. A story of faith, jealousy, genius, and revenge, Amadeus proves to be an exciting journey through one of music's greatest rivalries. This play will be followed by a musical making its area debut. The Color Purple, winner of a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize, will run from October 13th to October 29th. Over the span of 35 years, we follow the journey of Celie, a young African American woman, through her trials and tribulations in the South. Though the events of her life prove to be unfortunate, her ability to adapt, survive, and bloom in her own way shows that her resiliency is what matters most of all.

The season will conclude with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer -- The Musical Jr., based on the widely beloved claymation Christmas special. This youth production will run from December 2nd to December 31st. After finding himself on the Island of Misfit Toys, he and some newfound friends are presented with a request -- ask Santa Claus to find the misfit toys homes for Christmas.

Audition information for EPAC's 2022 season will be released soon. Ticket information, when available, will be found at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com.