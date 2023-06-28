ELF JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre in July

A title known the world over, Elf JR. features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day classic is sure to make every audience embrace his or her "inner elf" while also marveling at the creative expertise of young actors from our Lancaster Community. Come enjoy superb story-telling on the Cavod Theatre stage!

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Saturday, July 22nd at 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, July 23rd at 2pm & 7pm

This production is directed by Cavod's own Ric Weaver.