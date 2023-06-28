ELF JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre in July

This modern-day classic is sure to make every audience embrace his or her "inner elf".

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Fulton Theatre to Present RAGTIME Benefit Concert & Gala Next Month Photo 1 Fulton Theatre to Present RAGTIME Benefit Concert & Gala Next Month
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Belmont Theatre
Review: GREASE at Fulton Theatre Photo 3 Review: GREASE at Fulton Theatre
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Carlisle Theatre Players On High Photo 4 Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

ELF JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre in July

A title known the world over, Elf JR. features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day classic is sure to make every audience embrace his or her "inner elf" while also marveling at the creative expertise of young actors from our Lancaster Community. Come enjoy superb story-telling on the Cavod Theatre stage!

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

  • Saturday, July 22nd at 2pm & 7pm

  • Sunday, July 23rd at 2pm & 7pm

This production is directed by Cavod's own Ric Weaver.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Interview: Matt Henningsen And Katherine Lindsley of DISNEYS NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Dutch Photo
Interview: Matt Henningsen And Katherine Lindsley of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

This inspiring musical takes the stage at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre June 30th through August 5th, starring Matt Henningsen as Jack Kelly and Katherine Lindsley as Katherine Plummer. Henningsen and Lindsley spoke with BroadwayWorld about Disney’s Newsies The Musical.

2
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allen Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is filled with truly beautiful moments. The cast performs with such energy and heart that they bring the audience to their feet.

3
Review: SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

The cast and crew at TAFE has put together a cute and enjoyable production for audiences of all ages.

4
Interview: Taylor Quick And Nick Cortazzo of GREASE At Fulton Theatre Photo
Interview: Taylor Quick And Nick Cortazzo of GREASE At Fulton Theatre

After seeing Grease on opening night, I sat down with Nick Cortazzo and Taylor Quick, playing the lead roles, to understand who these two talented performers are and why they came to Lancaster’s Fulton theater for this popular show. What follows is excerpts from that conversation:

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian and Friends Ventriloquist
Gretna Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You