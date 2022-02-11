Dieruff High School Joins The 2022 Freddy Awards Program

The State Theatre Center for the Arts announces the addition of Dieruff High School to the 2022 FREDDY Awards Program, the 20th Anniversary of the program, recognizing and rewarding exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey.

The updated list of 2022 FREDDY© Awards participating schools, along with their productions, performance dates and ticket information, are attached. The list is also available at www.freddyawards.org. Please check web for updates and changes to ticket information.

The 2022 FREDDY Awards program will culminate in a live, 3-hour television awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26th from the State Theatre. Produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, the show will be broadcast live from 7 PM - 10 PM on WFMZ and on the web at www.wfmz.com. Tickets to the Ceremony on May 26th are made available to participating schools.

The FREDDY Awards broadcast has been honored three regional EMMY Awards, in 2005, 2011 & 2019, and has also received 5 additional EMMY Nominations, 6 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards, including the 2008 Award for Outstanding Television Program Designed for Children, and 6 Associated Press Award for Public Affairs. The 2008 FREDDY© program was the subject of a feature-length film documentary, Most Valuable Players, by Canyon Back Films, Los Angeles. Released in 2010, the documentary is part of Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) documentary film club which premiered in 2011, and is available on DVD and streaming on Netflix.

Since 2003, over $1.8 million in college scholarships, paid internships and community awards have been awarded to FREDDY© Award's participating students. For the list of 2022 Scholarship and Community opportunities visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-community-awards.