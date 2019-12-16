Comedian Ron 'Tater Salad' White Comes to Hershey Theatre

Comedian Ron White is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for this show are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Ron "Tater Salad" White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top grossing stand up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he's been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, "Roadies," and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Audience members at White's shows might notice a change in the stage set up -- while the ever-present cigar, remains ever-present, Ron decided to forego his signature scotch drink, in favor of a glass of tequila. In fact, he enjoyed the taste so much, he bought the company. Fans can purchase their very own bottle of Number Juan Tequila by visiting www.TatersTequila.com.

Touring nearly nonstop since the Blue Collar days, the masterful storyteller shows no signs of slowing down.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TaterSalad.com.





