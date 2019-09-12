Cirque Mechanics Will Thrill Majestic Audiences

Experience the thrills, chills and laughter of Cirque Mechanics' "42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels" live at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. This show for children of all ages includes a galloping mechanical horse, rotating circus tent, and the unbelievable derring-do of strongmen, acrobats, and aerialists.

"From 8 to 80, everyone loves a circus, and Cirque Mechanics' tribute to the old-time one ring circus will delight one and all," said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.

In "42FT," the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics, the audience is dared to leap into the circus ring and experience a timeless, evolving art form. With a unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional circus and a story full of historic circus lore, all are welcome to be amazed under the under the Majestic's big top. Cirque Mechanics, inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American industrial ingenuity. While "42FT" is grounded in realism, Cirque Mechanics' signature style is wrapped up in acrobatics, mechanical marvels, and clowning around. This show is sure to thrill families of all ages!

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics' "42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels" start at $39, and tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $15. Tickets are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org<http://www.gettysburgmajestic.org>.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You