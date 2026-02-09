Chicago Will Return to Hershey Theatre in June

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi GRAMMY Award-winning band Chicago announced a performance at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online.

The legendary band came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. The group continues to be true ambassadors for their beloved hometown, carrying the city’s name with pride and dignity around the world. 2025 marked their 58th consecutive year of touring.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ChicagoTheBand.com.