CORIOLANUS A Timely Story Told For Us By The Women Who Need To Be Heard

Corilanus is a story told by men for men, but what if we flipped the script and let women tell this story? In this sight specific devised piece of Shakespe, we hear from the women who have been left behind due to the cost of men's actions. Politics will always be something that we talk about and it will always be a hot button topic. In this piece we visit themes that are relevant today more than ever.

Join us at the Industrial and Agricultural museum of York, 217 East Princess Street, York, Pa. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the museum. By seeing this show you would be helping two non profits work toward their missions.

Our shows are on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14th at 7pm and tickets can be purchased at www.orangemite.org/tickets. Use code GIVEBACK for $5 off your order.

Cast list:

Coriolanus / Virgilia- Megan Garbrick

Volumnia- Margarethe Zwahlen

Valeria- Denise Carman

Young Marcia / Virgilia- Sophie Fraser

Caia- Huy Nguyen and Scott Fraser

Menenius / Aggripina- Aundraa Polk

Aufidius / Marcella- Stephanie Via

Brutus / Diana- Elizabeth Pellegrino

Sicinius / Lydia- Lydia Sanderson

Titus Larcius / Octavia- Julie Muszynski

Cominius / Julia- Charli Muszynski





