CORIOLANUS A Timely Story Told For Us By The Women Who Need To Be Heard
Corilanus is a story told by men for men, but what if we flipped the script and let women tell this story? In this sight specific devised piece of Shakespe, we hear from the women who have been left behind due to the cost of men's actions. Politics will always be something that we talk about and it will always be a hot button topic. In this piece we visit themes that are relevant today more than ever.
Join us at the Industrial and Agricultural museum of York, 217 East Princess Street, York, Pa. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the museum. By seeing this show you would be helping two non profits work toward their missions.
Our shows are on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14th at 7pm and tickets can be purchased at www.orangemite.org/tickets. Use code GIVEBACK for $5 off your order.
Cast list:
Coriolanus / Virgilia- Megan Garbrick
Volumnia- Margarethe Zwahlen
Valeria- Denise Carman
Young Marcia / Virgilia- Sophie Fraser
Caia- Huy Nguyen and Scott Fraser
Menenius / Aggripina- Aundraa Polk
Aufidius / Marcella- Stephanie Via
Brutus / Diana- Elizabeth Pellegrino
Sicinius / Lydia- Lydia Sanderson
Titus Larcius / Octavia- Julie Muszynski
Cominius / Julia- Charli Muszynski