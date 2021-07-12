CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Be Performed at Hershey Theatre in December

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will bring an unforgettable performance to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will light up the stage in Hershey, Pa., with a popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as BroadwayWorld proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing... Las Vegas meets family entertainment."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.cirqueproductions.com.