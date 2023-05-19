Brandywine Battlefield Park's Brews At The Battlefield Event

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Participants will enjoy a night full of fun, music, food and beer. Breweries currently on tap to join the event include Sly Fox Brewing Company, Braeloch Brewing, Artillery Brewing, Tired Hands Brewing Company, Four Fingers Brewing Company, Fat Lady Brewing, Wilmington Brew Works, and more. Local fan favorite Burgers by Wildwich will be the featured food truck for the evening, grilling up the best burger and fries in the area (separate charge). Sin Brothers band, local to the Philly area, will be taking the stage, playing classic rock, pop, and folk rock throughout the night.

Tickets are $40.00 per person for general admission and $15.00 per person for designated drivers. This is a 21 and over (with valid ID), rain or shine event. For tickets and more information, check out our Eventbrite page Click Here. Remember, it's Father's Day weekend so get the father-figure in your life the ticket to a great time.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.