Act II Playhouse in Ambler Presents the Romantic Comedy KALAMAZOO

Who doesn't love a little summer romance? Act II Playhouse presents the romantic comedy Kalamazoo, by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, on stage July 9-Aug. 4 in Ambler.

When Peg and Irv try online dating, they discover love isn't any easier the second time around. A riotous comedy about life's second act, Kalamazoo is "funny and relatable and surprising," says director Mary Carpenter.

"I love the humanity of the play, as well as the unpredictability," Carpenter said. "Just when you think it's going to go one way, it surprises you. And the characters feel like fully fledged human beings who are fascinating to get to know."

Kalamazoo stars legendary Philadelphia actress Carla Belver as Peg. Belver previously graced Act II's stage in Driving Miss Daisy and The Glass Menagerie, and is known for her role in the classic film Dead Poets Society. Belver was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Philadelphia Barrymore Awards. Jack Hoffman, who appeared in such films as Lovely Bones, The Runaway Bride, and M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, stars as Irv.

Tickets for Kalamazoo at Act II Playhouse are $26-43. Discounts are available for subscribers, students, group of 10 or more, and seniors (65+). Tickets are available online at http://www.act2.org, by calling the Act II box office at (215) 654-0200, or in person at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.

Watching Kalamazoo, "older audiences will see themselves on stage as main characters, not just the wise grandparent or curmudgeon," Carpenter said.

"Younger audiences will also see themselves in the experiences of these characters - two people risking vulnerability in the search for connection and recognition," Carpenter added. "At the same time, they will realize that the experiences of people older are unique but not vastly different from what younger people go through in the wild world of dating."





