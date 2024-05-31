AMERICAN IDIOT to be Presented at DreamWrights in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWrights will present "American Idiot," the groundbreaking rock musical based on the Grammy Award-winning album by Green Day. The show will run from June 7th to June 16th, 2024, at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts.

"American Idiot" follows the journey of three childhood friends as they navigate the challenges of a post-9/11 world, grappling with issues of love, loss, addiction, and the search for meaning in a chaotic era. Featuring powerful music by Green Day and a compelling book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, the musical captures the raw energy and emotion of the band's iconic album while telling a deeply human story.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'American Idiot' to our stage," said Melanie Yan, Communication and Admin Coordinator at DreamWrights. "This production is a bold and exhilarating experience that speaks to the heart of our contemporary moment. The talented cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this powerful story to life, and we can't wait to share it with our community."

In conjunction with the musical, DreamWrights is proud to present **"Synergistic Portals,"** an ethereal display of artworks by visionary artists Brett Greiman and Kym Stine. This thought-provoking exhibition will captivate your imagination and is a must-see addition to your visit.

**About the Artists:**

**BRETT GREIMAN**, a graduate of the York Academy of Arts, is a muralist, illustrator, graphic designer, educator, and painter. He taught for over a decade at Bradley Academy for the Visual Arts as an adjunct professor of graphic design. Brett currently works in both conventional and digital mediums in his business "Brett Greiman Design." He resides with his wife Nina in York Township, where his studio is also located.

**KYM STINE** is a visual artist living in York County, PA. With a vivid imagination and a deep curiosity about the natural world, she graduated with a BA in Graphic Design. After a life-changing tour bus accident in 2014, Kym turned to expressive art as her best voice. Her work, documenting her recovery process, can be found in "The Scrambled Brain" book. Kym's recent focus on acrylics brings visionary symbols to life, telling stories that dance between the inner and outer worlds. She works in her studio with her three cats, with her creations featured in We'Moon Publications and local galleries.

**Performances of "American Idiot"** will take place at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA near the York Fairgrounds. Showtimes are as follows:

- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM

- Sundays at 3:00 PM

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online https://dreamwrights.org/2024-season/american-idiot/ or by calling the box office at (717) 848-8623. Prices are $14-18 in advance, and at the door at a $2 upcharge.

This production is produced with the Weary Arts Group (http://www.wagbus.com/).

**CAST AND CREW**

- **Johnny** - Louis Salazar

- **Tunny** - Joshua Schriver

- **Will** - Charlie Wingert

- **St. Jimmy** - Amani Weary

- **Heather** - Becca Gibbs

- **Whatsername** - Sabrina Williams

- **Extraordinary Girl** - Samantha Timothy

- **Gerard** - Troi Steele

- **Andrew** - Thomas Johnson

- **Declan** - Benton Jackson

- **Miguel** - Julien Sherman

- **Joshua** - Travis Conrad

- **Ben** - Nate Anderson

- **Brian/Alysha** - Adria McGarry

- **Ensemble** - Felicity McLain, Lukas Donagher, Morgan Goss, Tigris Aquino, Assata Jones, Kevin Mercedes Berroa

**TECH CREW**

- **Brock Cheek**

- **Ryan Bradley**

- **Harper Golihew**

- **Charlotte Gerhart**

- **Allan Hansen**

- **Jaxon Hess**

- **Jazmin Jones**

- **Daphne McNamara**

- **Francis Mwayuli**

- **Jayden Marcus Smith**

- **Ruby Rodriguez**

**PRODUCTION TEAM**

- **Director** - Deirdre Casey

- **PSM** - Toni Strange

- **Assistant Stage Manager** - Sissy Dagnachew

- **Choreographer** - Gabe Casey

- **Music/Vocal Director** - Dante Strange

- **Costume Designer** - Anna Fraser

- **Properties, Costumes** - Tracy Conrad

- **Scenic Designer** - Seth Conrad

- **Lighting Designer** - Gregory DeCandia

- **Sound Designers** - Holden Cowburn and Gordon Snyder

- **Sound Board Operator** - Ashley Shaw

