A TALE OF TWO CITIES Comes to Servant Stage in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Servant Stage will bring the epic Broadway musical A Tale of Two Cities to audiences this fall. With performances running September 11–28, this production will take place in the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School in Lititz.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, A Tale of Two Cities is a powerful story of love, sacrifice, and redemption set against the turbulence of the French Revolution. With a soaring score, unforgettable characters, and a gripping narrative of justice and mercy, this musical delivers both breathtaking spectacle and deep emotional resonance.

The production features a cast of 60 dynamic performers, a full orchestra, stunning sets, and gorgeous period costumes that bring to life the grandeur and intensity of late 18th-century London and Paris.

“This is one of the most moving and visually stunning productions we’ve ever brought to the stage,” says Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. “Audiences will be swept away by the music, the drama, and the sheer scale of this show.”

Hailed as a sweeping epic in the tradition of Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, the musical premiered on Broadway in 2008 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello. Since then, its powerful storytelling and rich score have captivated audiences in productions around the world.

In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission to make outstanding live theatre accessible to everyone, all performances of A Tale of Two Cities will be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis. This unique approach allows audiences of all ages and backgrounds to experience exceptional theatre regardless of financial means.

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER