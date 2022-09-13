Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting

4.48 Psychosis will be performed on October 14 through 16, 2022.

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting

Pharmacy Theatre will present the regional premiere of 4.48 Psychosis from October 14 through 16, 2022.

Written by Sarah Kane and interpreted by Central PA local, Dawn-Michelle Lewis, 4.48 Psychosis tells a not uncommon story of psychological turmoil. Contemplation and discussion of suicide are prominent and while there is no strict narrative or timeline, certain issues and events are clearly dealt with: deciding whether to take medication to treat depression, the desires of the depressed mind, the effects and effectiveness of medication, self-harm, suicide and the possible causes of depression.

The cast features Dawn-Michelle Lewis*, Rita Smith, Rebecca Lyttle, Luke Luchle, Paul Hood, Joseph Bressi, Kate Plank, Karolina Quigley, and Timothy Quigley. 4.48 Psychosis is directed by Dawn-Michelle Lewis and stage managed by Noelle Yost with assistant stage manager, Helen Nguyen.

Arts Republic says 4.48 Psychosis is "harrowing, haunting, unshakable." The Guardian calls it "grueling," and the Houston Press proclaims it "full of shock and awe...and wonder." Variety says, "the play pulsates with life."

4.48 Psychosis sees the ultimate narrowing of Sarah Kane's focus in her work. The struggle of the self to remain intact has moved in her work from civil war, into the family, into the couple, into the individual, and finally into the theatre of psychosis: the mind itself. This play was written in 1999 shortly before the playwright took her own life at age 28. On the page, the piece looks like a poem. No characters are named, and even their number is unspecified.

4.48 Psychosis will be performed on October 14 through 16, 2022. The show runs about 75 minutes with no intermission. This show is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Shows will be performed at the Lancaster Arts Hotel. Tickets are $20 for adults. Purchase tickets online at www.pharmacytheatre.org!

*member of Actor's Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra To Rock In Hershey This Holiday SeasonTrans-Siberian Orchestra To Rock In Hershey This Holiday Season
September 12, 2022

For more than 15 seasons, multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has visited GIANT Center in Hershey.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.