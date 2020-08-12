Young Actors Act Through Four Generations in Online Night Of Monologues

The show premieres on Friday 14th at 7 pm.

"Generations: A Night of Monologues," a new virtual night of monologues produced by Denise Simon Acting Coaching in collaboration with Jazelle's Artistry premieres on Friday 14th at 7 pm online.

Young actors ages 11-15 worked with Director Shoshana Canali on monologues and character work to tell the stories of the four generations Baby Boomers, Generation -Z, Millennials & Gen-X in a blast from the past with lead character Zeon from the Disney movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

Premiering on producer Jazelle Foster's Youtube Channel to an audience of 128K subscribers, Jazelle curates videos for young aspiring actors giving tips and behind the scene's on her acting roles and such as her reoccurring appearances on ABC's What Would You DO?!

This summer has been full of ways to excite and engage young performers staying at home during social distancing. Distance between students and instructors has been no reason to have a quiet summer. Full of new programming such as Musical Theater Workshops, Film Experience Intensives, Denise Simon Acting & Coaching is celebrating the end of the summer with an Online Premiere for all to experience.

Celebrity child acting coach Denise Simon has coached celebrity kids from Scarlett Johansson and Mira Sorvino to current child actors Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things" on Netflix and Ellie Kim in School of Rock on Broadway, as well as hundreds more.

Recommended by New York's top agents, managers and casting directors for her ability to coach young actors without them looking coached. A veteran of the industry as an actress, teacher, director, casting director and personal talent manager, Denise has coached hundreds of children and young adults, privately and on-set, who appear regularly on Broadway, TV, and film. Denise is a columnist for Backstage.com and is a member of the New York SAG-AFTRA Young Performers Committee. Learn more at DeniseSimonCoaching.com. Find her 30+ years of experience to help parents navigate showbiz, in her book, "Parenting in the Spotlight: How to Raise a Child Star Without Screwing Them Up."

