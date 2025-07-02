WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA To Have Regional Premiere at Ancram Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ancram Center for the Arts will present the regional premiere of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, running July 11â€“20 in the Hudson Valley. Written by Jeff Augustin with music by The Bengsons, the play will be directed by stage and screen veteran Christopher Windom (RESPECT, Choir Boy).

Told through alternating monologues and live music, the play follows the emotional journeys of Jean, a Haitian immigrant who becomes a baggage handler in Miami, and his estranged son Jonah, a gay man who travels cross-country to retrieve his fatherâ€™s remains and return them to Haiti. Through their parallel stories, WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA explores identity, distance, and the ties that connect usâ€”however imperfectly.

The cast features Tai Bennett (Power Book II: Ghost, All American) as Jean, and Kristofer Wilson (Shakespeare & Company, founding member of Lucien Theatre Company) as Jonah. Onstage musicians Kaia Dedek and Andy Stack accompany the production, performing original music by Abigail and Shaun Bengson (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

Playwright Jeff Augustinâ€™s work has been staged by Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Berkeley Rep. The Bengsons are Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and Drama League nominees and recipients of Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers Awards.