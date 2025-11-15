VICKIE & NICKIE'S HOLIDAY SLEIGH RIDE! NY State Tour Pulls into Rosendale and Old Forge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical-comedy sister duo from Minnesota, Vickie & Nickie, are bringing their seasonal show, Vickie & Nickie's Holiday Sleigh Ride! to The Muse in Rosendale and View Arts Center in Old Forge for a New York State mini tour.

Fresh from the prison circuit, the high energy, offbeat act performs for one night only at The Muse on Thursday, December 11 at 8 p.m. and then heads north to View Arts Center for a one night only show on Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

During this celebration of the holiday season "Minnesota-style," the multi-instrumental, singing housewife sisters will entertain with side-splitting interpretations of your favorite holiday and pop songs, wacky originals tunes, fun family stories, social commentary, improv and audience participation. Created, written and performed by real-life sisters Lisa and Lori Brigantino, (who you may have seen perform at the Muse in June at a joint show with Terre Roche, and at View Art Center in July) show their comical side as the fast-talking Midwestern moms who will get you in the holiday spirit all while accompanying themselves on many different instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, keyboard, accordion, saxophone, ukuleles, percussion and more.

The creative sisters have written and performed over ten full length "Vickie & Nickie" shows to date including sold out performances of their holiday shows in NYC at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Dixon Place and other NYC venues as well as several regional theatre performances, including the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, NY. The Brigantino sisters were last seen as Vickie & Nickie doing their holiday show at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St Bonaventure University in Western, NY playing to the center's largest audience to date.

In addition, Vickie and Nickie have made appearances in many variety and comedy shows in NYC including: Sundays at Seven Comedy Night at the Irish Arts Center, Kim David Smith's Vauxhall Kabarett at Vlada, Danny Leary's Variety Extravaganza at Comix, The Talent Show Brand Variety Show at The Gershwin Hotel, Listen To This at The 92nd St. Y/Tribeca, Becky Donohue and Danny Leary's The Cocktail Show at Don't Tell Mama, and The Rocha Dance Theatre's Glamour Bash at Galapagos in DUMBO. The Brigantino sisters have also produced their first season of webisodes called "Vickie & Nickie Flickies."

They also released their Vickie & Nickie holiday single, "It's Christmas with Vickie & Nickie!," on Bandcamp last December.

Lisa and Lori Brigantino have been performing together musically since they were children. Lori (Vickie) is an actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Her acting credits include The Last Nickel at The NYC International Fringe Festival, Trials & Fibs Off-Broadway at The Soho Playhouse and several Off-Off Broadway plays and independent films. Lisa (Nickie) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. Lisa was also an original member of the world's first all-girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, Lez Zeppelin (bass, keyboards, mandolin), and toured internationally with the band. She left the band in 2009 to focus on her own original music. The sisters regularly perform Lisa's original songs at well known NYC music venues, regional clubs, coffeehouses, house concerts and festivals. They also sing in the vocal trio In The Rough with Susan Haefner and often share the stage with Terre Roche, founding member of The Roches.

Vickie & Nickie's Holiday Sleigh Ride! is created, written and performed by Lisa Brigantino and Lori Brigantino and co-directed with Broadway veteran, Susan Haefner. Show time at The Muse is Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. The Muse is located at 1 Madeline Lane, Rosendale, NY 12472. Tickets are $30.00. Show time at View Arts Center on Saturday, December 13th, 2025 is at 7pm. View Arts Center is located at 3273 NY-28, Old Forge, NY 13420. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Run time is approximately 75 minutes.

