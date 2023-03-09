Two Weeks Left to Apply for the Third Year of Fairgame Grants

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame has announced the third year of Fairgame Arts Grants, an invaluable funding opportunity for non-profit arts and cultural organizations in three New York state regions-Capital, Catskills and Southern Tier.

Not-for-profit organizations based in 27 counties* are eligible to apply for grants from $1,000-$5,000.

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame was created in partnership with the State of New York and the casinos in the three gaming regions: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino and Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Coalition members are: Bardavon Presents (Poughkeepsie), Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel), Clemens Center (Elmira), Forum Theatre (Binghamton), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors (Schenectady), Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre (Rochester), Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs City Center, State Theatre of Ithaca, Times Union Center (Albany) and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Each member is dedicated to enriching its surroundings, presenting the finest live events available, fostering education and offering affordability. Through its community commitment, the coalition created Fairgame Arts Grants, a funding program to support organizations in associated regions. Since 2019, the Arts Grant has been awarded to nearly 100 non-profit arts and cultural organizations and distributed more than $300,000 in funding.

"As the President of the Fairgame group of theaters working with our three regions' casinos, I am delighted that for the third year we are offering our cultural friends financial support for programs that better our communities," said Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Executive Director Jon Elbaum. "So many programs were delayed or even canceled because of the pandemic shutdown; the type of support offered in the Arts Grant often represents the difference between a great idea and a fully realized and measurably beneficial initiative. We are thrilled to be able to offer this funding once again."

The grant applications open on Monday, Feb. 6. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Grant guidelines and application forms can be found at afairgame.net. For more information, contact info@afairgame.net.