Theatre444 to Hold Auditions for BIG FISH in June

Theatre444 will hold auditions for the beloved Broadway Musical, Big Fish with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa; book by John August. Auditions will run June 22 & 23rd. Please prepare 24 bars of a traditional Musical Theatre song.

Bring Music or accompaniment. A pianist will be provided. Go to www.theatre444.com to sign up for an audition spot.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre-for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself. The real magic isn't in the stories we tell. It's in the way they live on in the people who love us most. Performances will be August 22-31. All performances are at the Geneva Community Center.

