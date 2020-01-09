THE LAST FIVE YEARS; One Love, Two Stories at Theatre444

Theatre444, with special support from Geneva Club Beverage, will bring you the Finger Lakes Premiere of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award Winning contemporary musical The Last Five Years. An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. A story about love and loss and learning.

Theatre444 welcomes new company members Jennifer Walczack of Geneva playing Cathy and Tim Pratt of Walworth playing Jamie. This talented and experienced group is lead by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley. Richelle Coons serves as Stage Manager. Lighting Designers RJ Rapoza and Garrett Coons, and Costume Designer Kristen MacKay round out the crew.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 23rd 24th, and 25th at 8pm. Sunday January 26th at 2 pm. All performances are at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road Geneva, NY 14456. Tickets can be purchased at Earthly Possessions or The Waste Not Shop in downtown Geneva or by Visiting www.theatre444.com . For more information on Theatre444, visit www.facebook.com/theatre444 and like our page!





