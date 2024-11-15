Sutton Foster, Joshua Bell, Chris Distefano, and More On Sale At Staller Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, the Staller Center for the Arts proudly continues its commitment to enriching the arts and culture of Long Island with a captivating new season featuring diverse programming and world-class artists.

Kicking off the season on January 26 is The Great DuBois, an incredible circus adventure perfect for the whole family! This extraordinary duo, featuring jugglers, aerialists, and comedians Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, promises a spectacular showcase of skills and laughter. With impressive credits including performances in Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman and Tony Award-winning musical Pippin, this pair brings five generations of circus legacy to Staller for a performance that will leave you in awe.

On February 1, don't miss the illustrious Sutton Foster in the highly anticipated Gala, An Evening with Sutton Foster. The two-time Tony Award winner returns to Staller with a solo concert showcasing her exceptional vocals and charming stage presence, built over 11 acclaimed Broadway credits. Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway revival of The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman, as well as Sweeney Todd and Once Upon A Mattress. You might also know her from her performances in Anything Goes, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additionally, Foster has established a flourishing solo career, having released three studio albums that beautifully merge Broadway and jazz classics with her own original compositions. Her distinct interpretations of beloved show tunes, modern hits, and enduring standards at this year's Gala will captivate you, featuring the genius of icons such as Stephen Sondheim and Cole Porter. Tickets and more information available at stallercenter.com/gala.

Next, The Acting Company presents The Comedy of Errors on February 8. This lively, comedic production, in conjunction with the non-profit, Play On Shakespeare, spins a web of mistaken identities and whimsical adventures. Founded by Margot Harley and John Houseman, The Acting Company has launched the careers of over 400 actors and continues to deliver high-quality professional theater across the nation. Shakespeare lovers, theater enthusiasts, and comedy fans will unite for this hilarious tale brought to life by the talented performers of this renowned New York company.

On February 15, join Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martínez for "Voice and the Violin." This husband-and-wife duo presents an enthralling program that spans classical art songs and operas to show tunes and captivating selections by Latinx composers. A violinist since age 4, Joshua Bell made his Carnegie Hall debut at just seventeen and boasts six Grammy nominations, as well as performances for three U.S. presidents. “Smoky soprano” Larisa Martínez (Opera News) has performed with top orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra and Chicago Symphony, and frequently tours with tenor Andrea Bocelli. Bell and Martínez's Staller debut promises an evening of musical magic you won't want to miss.

Get ready for a Mardi Gras celebration on February 21 with New Orleans Songbook, presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Led by pianist Luther S. Allison, this vibrant tribute to New Orleans jazz features soul-stirring performances from talented vocalists Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, bringing the spirit of the city to life. For more than three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading force in promoting jazz, culture, and arts education worldwide. We're thrilled to welcome JALC back to the stage for a celebration of the birthplace of jazz, featuring the legendary sounds of Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, and more.

Comedian and Brooklyn-native Chris DiStefano takes the stage on March 8, bringing his signature humor to the Staller Center. A standout in the comedy scene, Distefano rose to fame with memorable performances on MTV's Guy Code and Girl Code, and has since starred in his own CBS sitcom and co-hosted Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster. Known for his engaging storytelling and relatable charm, he continues to delight audiences with a unique blend of cringe-worthy humor and warmth, having sold out both Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden in 2023. Don't miss this chance to experience his comedic brilliance live!

Whether you're a fan of tap or not, you'll be spellbound by the Syncopated Ladies on March 14! This all-female tap group is widely celebrated not just for their innovative choreography, but the sheer emotional power of their performances. Under the direction of Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold, the Syncopated Ladies fuses storytelling with dance to uplift their audiences with the goal of inspiring the next generation of artists. They've collaborated with Beyoncé, won the inaugural dance crew battle on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, and graced the stages of Good Morning America and the US Open.

Dance enthusiasts rejoice on March 21 for Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond. Directed by the talented Joya Kazi, this dazzling production highlights the rich traditions of Indian dance from classical forms to contemporary Bollywood hits, all wrapped up in a night of cultural celebration! Audiences will be transported right to the heart of South Asia as they witness stunning costumes, dynamic music, and commemorative storytelling, creating a visual feast that will resonate long after the curtain falls.

On March 22 enjoy a special tribute concert featuring the incomparable Melissa Errico as she honors the late Stephen Sondheim on his birthday. Lauded for her exceptional interpretations of Sondheim's work, Errico will take the stage to weave together personal anecdotes and heartfelt performances that celebrate the impact Sondheim has had on musical theater. As a Tony nominee with a deep connection to Sondheim's work, Errico brings a unique perspective to his legendary repertoire, offering insights into the stories behind the songs. Audiences can look forward to beloved classics like "Send In The Clowns" and "Good Thing Going," alongside lesser-known gems that showcase Sondheim's–and Errico's–genius.

Closing out the month of March, families are invited to a beloved tradition: Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf on March 30. Presented by the Staller Center Outreach Ensemble, this immersive performance introduces children to classical music through a whimsical narrative and engaging orchestral storytelling; each instrument represents a unique character within the story, allowing listeners to discover how the orchestra weaves together different musical voices to tell a tale! Outreach initiatives like this thrive thanks to the generosity of the community. You can support the Staller Center Educational Outreach program by donating here.

The cherished Starry Nights concert series returns on April 2, featuring spellbinding chamber selections under the direction of Colin Carr. The evening will highlight works by Schubert, Schoenberg, and Schulhoff, performed by talented musicians from the Stony Brook University Department of Music including Colin Carr, cello, Jennifer Frautschi, violin and Matthew Lipman, viola.

Circus company and Artist Collective The 7 Fingers bring their mesmerizing new show Duel Reality to the Staller Center for two consecutive nights: April 11 and 12! Known for their seamless blend of circus, theater, and dance, this acclaimed company delivers an exhilarating performance that explores themes of love and competition. Set against a backdrop reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet, Duel Reality features thrilling challenges between two feuding families, while two lovers strive to break free. This breathtaking show, full of death-defying stunts and mind-bending illusions, will delight the whole family!

On April 14, the Emerson Legacy Series continues with a concert featuring former Emerson String Quartet cellist Paul Watkins (on piano!) and famed soprano Christine Goerke. This unique program will combine classical and cabaret styles, showcasing the extraordinary talents of these two celebrated artists alongside Emerson String Quartet members Eugene Drucker, violin, and Larry Dutton, viola.

The season culminates with a stunning performance by the Paul Taylor Dance Company on May 3, the perfect finale to an inspiring season! This leading modern dance company will showcase a dynamic repertoire that includes both timeless classics and exciting new works, displaying the incredible athleticism of its dancers. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, PTDC's mesmerizing performances have wowed audiences in over 600 cities across 66 countries. Seize this opportunity to celebrate the end of the season with the transformative power of contemporary dance!

For tickets, information, and to see all of the programs at Staller Center, including the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra dates, Met Opera: Live in HD series, and the entire season of art exhibitions in our Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, visit stallercenter.com.

