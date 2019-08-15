Shirley Serotsky Joins The Hangar Theatre As Associate Artistic Director/Education Director

The Hangar Theatre announces that Shirley Serotsky has been named Associate Artistic Director and Education Director, effective August 21.

Shirley Serotsky is a theatre director, dramaturg, educator, and producer who has held leadership and educational positions while conducting an active freelance directing career in Washington, DC. She has most recently served as staff dramaturg and public programmer for Mosaic Theater Company, and as a co-director of the Director's Intensive for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Between 2008 and 2016 she served in a series of leadership positions (including interim artistic director for the 2015-2016 season) at Theater J, a professional theatre company producing timely new plays and revivals. Previous to that, she served as the new works coordinator for Catalyst Theatre Company and was a founding member and producer for Bouncing Ball Theatrical Productions.

Selected directing credits include: The How and the Why, Another Way Home, The Call, Yentl, The Argument, The Hampton Years, Mikveh (which received two Helen Hayes Nominations for Best Actress), and The Rise and Fall of Annie Hall (which received a 2009 Helen Hayes Nomination for Best New Play) (Theater J); Rapture, Blister, Burn (which received a Helen Hayes Award for Best Supporting Actress) (Round House Theatre); Winnie the Pooh and The Jungle Book (Adventure Theatre); God of Carnage, Other Life Forms, and Working: The Musical (Keegan Theatre); and Blood Wedding (Constellation Theatre), among others.

"Shirley impressed us with her poise, experience, intelligence, and ease," said Hangar Theatre Artistic Director Michael Barakiva. "We are truly fortunate to have her join the Hangar family and Ithaca community."

She is succeeding Nathan Norcross, who has served as Associate Artistic Director and Education Director since July 2017. "It has been a pleasure connecting with the community through my three seasons at the Hangar," says Norcross. "With Shirley, Ithaca and the Hangar are gaining a wealth of artistic experience along with a fierce advocate for arts education. The future of the Hangar's rich history in educational programs throughout Tompkins County is indeed bright!"

Serotsky holds an MFA in directing and theatrical production from Catholic University, Washington, DC and a BFA in drama and directing from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, NC. She also studied musical theatre at the University of Michigan.

A native of Rochester, NY, Shirley was a member of the Hangar Lab Company the summer after her freshman year of college, an experience she calls "life- and career-shifting, in many wonderful ways." Shirley, her husband Colin Smith, and four-year-old son Duncan are looking forward to being part of Ithaca's vibrant educational and artistic community.





